Infrared Detector Market Report Analysis and Forecast 2021 to 2025 | Global Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Business Growth Rate, Revenue with Regional Trend Analysis

The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Infrared Detector Market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter's five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Infrared Detector Market in North America is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the presence of several key players in the region, along with the increasing need of the organizations in the nation to run on a strong ICT infrastructure.

Global Infrared Detector market was valued at USD 294.79 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 612.70 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Infrared Detector?

An infrared detector is an electronic device that is used to detect infrared radiation in order to measure heat and detect motion of the surrounding objects. Apart from motion and heat detection applications, it is also used for data communication for monitoring and control applications. Thermal infrared sensors and quantum infrared sensors are the two types of infrared sensors used. These detectors are incorporated into various devices that are used in surveillance, automobiles, testing, detection, and measurement. Rising demand for consumer electronics and increasing security concerns stimulates the growth of infrared detector market.

Global Infrared Detector Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rise in awareness of IR detectors among manufacturing and industrial applications, growing consumer electronics applications and rapidly growing industrial sector have been driving global infrared detector market. On the other hand, factors such as high cost of installation and limited accuracy in certain harsh conditions might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Infrared Detector Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Infrared Detector Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Texas Instruments Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonic K.K., FLIR Systems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Raytheon Company, Sofradir, and Nippon Avionics. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Type

* Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

* Thermopile

* Microbolometer

* Indium Gallium Arsenide (INGAAS)

* Pyroelectric

* Others

Global Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Technology

* Cooled IR detector technology

* Uncooled IR detector technology

Global Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Application

* Temperature measurement

* Industrial

* Military and defense

* Automotive

* Smart home

* Others

Global Infrared Detector Market Segmentation, by Wavelength

* Short-wave infrared

* Medium-wave infrared

* Long-wavelength infrared

Global Infrared Detector Market Geographic Scope

* North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

* Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

* Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

* Latin America

o Brazil

* Rest of the World

