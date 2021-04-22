Endoscopy Equipment Market 2021: Drivers, Strategies, Latest Innovations, Key Indicators, Business Size & Share and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘MARKET’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the MARKET, along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Endoscopy Equipment Market in North America is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the presence of several key players in the region, along with the increasing need of the organizations in the nation to run on a strong ICT infrastructure.

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Endoscopy Equipment Market was valued at USD 25.86 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 38.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Endoscopy Equipment?

An endoscopy is a procedure in which endoscopy equipment are used to view and operate on the internal organs and vessels of the body. Endoscopy, through the usage of the equipment allows surgeons to view problems within the body without having to make large incisions. There are various types of equipment that is used for endoscopy such as endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment and more. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ and therefore suitable endoscopy equipment is necessary for successful visualization.

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Outlook

There are several benefits to endoscopy equipment such as the minimization of factors such as morbidity and mortality as well as its high sensitivity. These factors are driving the endoscopy equipment market. Factors such as the potential for complications if the equipment is not properly handled is restraining the growth of the market.

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Endoscopy Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Boston Scientific, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Cogentix Medical, Olympus, Karl Storz, Stryker, Ethicon, Hoya, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, Fujifilm and Medtronic. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market , By Product

• Endoscopes

• Visualization Systems

• Other Endoscopy Equipment

• Accessories

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market , By Application

• Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy

• Arthroscopy

• Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

• Laparoscopy

• Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

• Laryngoscopy

• Other Applications

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

• Other End Users

Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

