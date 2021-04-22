Vaccine Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Vaccine Market is forecasted to be worth USD 69.86 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases has boosted the adoption of the market for the vaccine. A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases globally increases the burden of the disease on the country and affects their socio-economic development. The enhancement in technology has resulted in the emergence of drug-resistant microbial strains that have affected the fight against infectious diseases such as pneumonia, cholera, malaria, and diarrhea, among others.

The COVID-19 Impact

The report draws the focus of the reader on the grave impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Vaccine industry and its vital segments and sub-segments. It elaborates on the adverse effects of the pandemic on the global economic scenario, as well as this particular business sphere. The report takes into account the key influencing factors influencing market performance in the present COVID-19 times. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and significant changes have been observed in the market dynamics and demand trends. The report examines the major financial difficulties brought about by the pandemic and offers a future COVID-19 impact assessment.

Key Highlights From The Report

A monovalent vaccine is designed to immunize the single microorganisms and antigen. This type of vaccine is preferable for the development of a strong immune response. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Toxoid vaccines are given to adults as well as children to protect them against tetanus. To enhance the immune response, the toxoid is adsorbed to calcium or aluminum salts, which serve as adjuvants. This vaccine is generally used as a booster vaccine after this first series.

Influenza shots are a flu vaccine given through needle. It is a seasonal flu shot that protects against the 3-4 type of influenza viruses. It protects from a viral respiratory illness that spreads quite easily. The flu can lead to serious health complications and even death.

North America dominated the global vaccine market and is expected to gain major traction over the analysis period on account of the presence of major key players investing in R&D activities, growing awareness, and subsequent demand for vaccines in the region.

Key participants include Pfizer, Inc., CSL Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., and Biological E, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Vaccine Market on the basis of type, patient type, technology, disease, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Monovalent Vaccines Multivalent Vaccines

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pediatric Patients Adult Patients

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines Conjugate Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Toxoid Vaccines

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) DTP HPV Pneumococcal Disease Meningococcal Disease Influenza Hepatitis Varicella MMR Polio Herpes Zoster Rotavirus Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Administration Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Vaccine Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

