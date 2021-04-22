Molecular Forensics Market Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Segments, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The market report study titled Global Molecular Forensics Market published by Emergen Research offers in-depth and comprehensive research describing the scope of the market and market insights with an outlook to 2027. The report will include details about potential opportunities, new projects, financial situations, constructive business strategies, and an outlook on the industry forecast.The research report provides an extensive analysis of the global Molecular Forensics market with a focus on key companies involved in the market and segmentation of the market based on application, types, and regions.

Forensics technology finds its application in court for the investigation of crime. An increase in the crime rate and the high demand for solving crimes using advanced technologies will create a demand for the market. Growing government initiatives to support forensic research supplements will also encourage market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Renishaw launched the Raman system for forensic analysis. The inVia InSpect is the latest version of its bestselling inVia confocal Raman microscope, customized for usage in molecular forensic laboratories for trace evidence analysis.

The software segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The development in molecular software helps in tracking of sample handling throughout the process.

The nucleic acid analysis includes isolation as well as characterization of RNA and DNA for application in gene expression, genotyping, microbiome studies, and epigenetic analysis, among others. The segment includes nucleic acid extraction and cleans up, PCR, DNA/RNA quantification, and molecular sequencing.

North America dominated the market for molecular forensics. The region has advance state of the art infrastructure and sophisticated equipment to support the growth of the molecular forensics market. The presence of several leading market players is encouraging the demand for technology.

Key participants include Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Forensics Market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instruments Kits and Consumables Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Real-time PCR (q-PCR) Digital PCR (d-PCR) Capillary Electrophoresis NGS SNP and STR Sequencing mtDNA Sequencing Mass Spectrometry MS Tandem MS MS-FTIR Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radioactive Toxicology Nucleic Acid Analysis Forensic Databasing Microbial Forensics Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Law Enforcement Disaster Management Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Other End Users



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Molecular Forensics business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Molecular Forensics industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

