Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Trends and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths.

The coverage of the competitive landscape covers insights on all the prominent players of the industry, along with a comprehensive analysis of the company profiles and strategic plans adopted by them. This is done with the aim to offer the readers a clear understanding of the competition in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market and formulate lucrative investment plans. The section also covers the complete study of the prices, gross profit margins, revenue estimation, product portfolio, and production and manufacturing capacity. The report also covers business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions, among others.

Key participants include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autonomous emergency brakes market on the basis of technology, component, automation level, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Camera Fusion LiDAR Radar

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Actuators Audible Buzzers Controllers Sensors Visual Indicators

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Vehicle Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Forward Emergency Braking Reverse Emergency Breaking Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Autonomous Emergency Brakes Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

