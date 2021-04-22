PEEK Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2027

The Global PEEK Market study includes a profound analysis of this business sphere focusing on the overall remuneration over the projected period, as well as scrutinizing every single industry segment at length. It is further inclusive of significant information related to the industry size and the current market scenario. The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level. Furthermore, detailed insights into the geographical spectrum of the market and a concise study of the key market contenders are among the most prominent components of the global PEEK market report.

The growing necessity for automotive weight reduction, fueled by the need to have better mileage and lower carbon dioxide emissions, are causative of the miniaturization of the automotive component and modules and functional incorporation. Consequently, OEMs are focusing on advanced and innovative materials such as PEEK, possessing lightweight and high specific strength to manufacture cost-effective parts with enhanced performance. Moreover, PEEK, with its exceptional ductility and high fatigue strength, is beneficial in lowering maintenance resulting in uptime and increased productivity. Superior combination of high fatigue strength and ductility.

Key Highlights From The Report

PEEK plastic gives a maximum weight saving of 80.0% than metals. The lightweight characteristic, along with low friction and wear rate and exceptional resistance to corrosion, can enhance the total transmission efficiency.

Peek Polymers maintains its physical form and physical characteristics under tremendously high temperatures up to 480 degrees Centigrade. It is approved by the FDA for use in the food & beverage industry. Also, it is resistant to harsh chemicals and emits significantly less amount of toxic-gases.

Europe contributed to significant market share in 2019 attributed to stringent regulatory policies and technological innovations in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Darter Plastics Inc., Evonik Industries, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., SABIC, Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., Jrlon Inc., and Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global PEEK market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glass Filled Carbon Filled Unfilled Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrical & Electronics Aerospace Automotive Medical Oil & Gas Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global PEEK Market:

The comprehensive global PEEK market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

