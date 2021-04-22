Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The latest research report titled “Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market”, published by Emergen Research, provides an in-depth analysis of the vital factors of the market that influence its growth and development in the global business sphere. Besides providing further details on market size, revenue estimation, and numerous commercialization aspects, the report presents the market position of key players in the industry.

In October 2019, Medtronic PLC made an announcement about the introduction of GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, which deploys AI to identify colorectal polyps and offer physicians with a strong tool in combatting colorectal cancer.

Key Highlights From The Report

Gynecological endoscopy is likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period and finds usage in diagnosing common female conditions and pathologies, including certain infertility problems, endometrial polyps, and small vaginal hemorrhages, among others.

Surging demand for keyhole surgery is a significant factor in driving the laparoscopy devices market growth attributed to its benefits comprising shorter stay at the hospital, quicker recovery time, reduced pain & bleeding post-surgery, and less scarring.

The laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period due to considerable economic growth, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidence of cancer, and a rising popularity of advanced diagnostic procedures.

Key participants include Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm, Smith & Nephew PLC, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen, Olympus, Medtronic, Karl Storz, and Hoya Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market on the basis of device type, application, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laparoscopy Device Endoscopy Device

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Gastrointestinal Surgery Cardiac Surgery Gynecology Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Urologic Surgery Neurological Surgery Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

