Agricultural Robots Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The latest global Agricultural Robots market report offers an in-depth analysis of quantitative and qualitative factors affecting the industry growth. Such elements of the report, along with the growth forecast over the foreseeable future, enable the reader to obtain meaningful insights into the global market. The study comprises an exhaustive analysis of the contemporary market trends, for instance, the historical market data, estimated future market size, technological advancement, revenue share each region, micro- and macro-economic aspects, regulatory framework, and numerous growth trends observed in the global Agricultural Robots market.

The emergence of technologically advanced agricultural drones is expected to drive the demand for technology. The drones are used for the assessment of crop spraying, crop monitoring, and crop health. The drones with thermal sensors help identify the region that requires irrigation changes, and it also reduced the presence of the chemical in groundwater. With the help of Artificial Intelligence, the drones with thermal sensors are able to calculate the vegetation index of the crops and indicator of health by measuring the heat signature of the crop.

In November 2019, DeLaval launched the latest addition to its robotic milking system offering – DeLaval VMS™ V310. The VMS™ V310 comes with the new DeLaval Re Pro™ that detects pregnancy and heat automatically during the milking process.

The hardware segment held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2019. Increasing adoption of cost-effective IoT-enabled devices and sensors in the agriculture sector is expected to drive the hardware segment’s growth.

Dairy management accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of milking robots in order to meet the growing demand for dairy products.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing government initiatives regarding the adoption of agricultural drones in the agricultural sector to facilitate smart farming.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Lely, DJI, Delaval, AgEagle Aerial Systems, and Topcon Positioning Group, among others.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Driverless Tractors Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Automated Harvesting Systems Milking robots

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Dairy management Soil management Field farming Animal management Crop management



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Agricultural Robots industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market dynamics: The Agricultural Robots market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Agricultural Robots industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Agricultural Robots industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Agricultural Robots market.

