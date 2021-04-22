Smart e Pants Market Analysis Growth Demand, Key Players, Share Size, and Forecast To 2025

Global Smart e Pants Market: Overview

Smart e-Pants refer to an undergarment that uses electrical stimulation to cast gentle electrical pulses onto skin that is most vulnerable to developing pressure ulcers or bedsores in bed-ridden or wheelchair-ridden patients. Pressure ulcers are defined as an area of unrelieved pressure, most often over a bony prominence causing ischemic necrosis of localized soft tissue. The electrical pulses cast by the smart e-Pants help the body in producing brief contractions in muscles that remain compressed for prolonged timeframes, such as the muscles in lower back and buttocks, due to sitting or lying down for long periods of time. Smart e-Pants have clinically proven to help alleviate the constant pressure on these muscles, which is the primary factor leading to the costly and sometimes debilitating pressure ulcers.

Although smart e-Pants are not commercially available, they have been tested in a variety of patients in several pilot studies. Studies mention that smart e-Pants can be used by patients in a vast variety of healthcare settings, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare settings. This report aims at presenting before the reader the potential of future growth for this novel technology across key regional markets.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Snapshot

The global market for smart e-pants has been expanding due to the need to improve health of disabled and bedridden persons. Smart e-pants generate an electric shock for a patient’s nether areas and help in propulsion of diseases and disorders on the skin of disabled persons on wheelchairs or on beds. The global market for smart e-pants has been expanding on account of the changes to the healthcare setup that have surfaced in recent times. Several efforts have been made to enhance the health of disabled persons, and this has proved to be a boon for the global market for e-pants.

e.pants help in preventing ulcers and other similar diseases in people, and this leads to an increased demand within the global market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases that bar people of normal movements has created tremendous opportunities within the global market for smart e-pants. A number of people have become ardent consumers of smart e-pants due to the success of the product over the past couple of years. It is anticipated that the rise of the geriatric population would also give a boost to the demand within the global market.

The market for smart e-pants in North America has been expanding on account of the efforts of the healthcare sector to improve health standards of disabled persons. PrevBiotech is a key player operating in the global market for smart e-pants. Other marker players with a palpable level of expertise also exist in the global market.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key driving force of the global market for smart e-Pants would be the huge patient-pool that develops pressure ulcers every year and the lack of effective treatments for the same. To this day, pressure ulcers remain a major health problem and a serious matter of concern for medical personnel as well as care givers. Pressure ulcers are considered one of the most expensive and physically debilitating healthcare issues. Studies estimate that pressure ulcers are the third most expensive health concern after diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Owing to the grave impact of the condition on the patient’s quality of life and finances, significant research and development activities have gone into the proper understanding of causes and treatment of the disease. Developed regions such as North America and Europe also have dedicated advisory panels that work towards the better understanding of the disease and encourage efforts aimed at developing innovating and more effective treatments compared to the present scenario.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Market Potential

The potential reduction in the cost of the overall treatment of pressure ulcers of varying severity is one of the key factors that will drive the demand for technology towards in the coming years. Several pressure ulcers may also require several months or years of wound care treatments, also sometimes including advanced surgical interventions such as skin graft or muscle flaps. As patients with pressure ulcers require additional medical care and have longer stays in hospitals and care centers for timely treatment of wounds and prevention of recurrence, the cost of treatment could run upto several thousands of dollars.

The number of elderly residents in long-term care centers, nursing homes, patients with diabetes, and those confined to beds or wheelchairs owing to musculoskeletal diseases, head trauma, or spinal cord injuries has significantly increased in the past few years. The rising population of geriatrics and the increasing prevalence of diabetes will significantly add to this patient-pool in the near future, likely to give rise to opportunities for novel interventions such as smart e-Pants.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Regional Analysis

Although smart e-pants are not commercially available yet, published estimates state that the potential cost of smart e-Pants could range anywhere between US$400 to US$1700. Companies operating in the field are mostly confined to European or North American countries. The high cost of the device as well as the chances of easy availability will make North America and Europe the key markets for smart e-Pants in the near future.

Despite having vast growth opportunities owing to a vast population of geriatrics and pressure ulcer patients, developing economies across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa are expected to lead to less promising growth avenues, chiefly owing to cost constraints.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Competitive Dynamics

Very few players are presently operating in the field and various styles of smart-e-Pants have been developed, which have mostly remained confined to research studies. PrevBiotech is presently one of the few companies working to bring smart e-pants to the market, with efforts to obtain regulatory approvals underway in North America and Europe.

