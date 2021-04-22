Position Sensor Market 2021-2026 | Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast

A position sensor is a tool used for location detection where displacement, range, location or duration is used for automating, testing or monitoring procedures. It can be either an exact or partial position sensor. It is used in computer game joysticks, hard drives & CD / DVD disks, driving gears, automotive and technology. Position sensors are suitable in a broad range of automotive and manufacturing use including location sensing of the steering wheel, wave rate sensing, and engine codec of transport.
Global position sensor market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.03 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing focus on precise measurement by the companies.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, TE Connectivity, MTS Systems Corporation, ams AG., Vishay Intertechnology, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Renishaw plc., HEIDENHAIN, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Novotechnik U.S. Inc.,, PIHER SENSORS AND CONTROLS SA., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Broadcom., General Electric, Methode Electronics., ifm electronic gmbh
Segmentation : Global Position Sensor Market
By Types
Linear Type
Linear Encoders
Optical Linear Encoders
Magnetic Linear Encoders
Inductive Linear Encoders
Capacitive Linear Encoders
Linear Variable Differential Transformers
Magnetostrictive Sensors
Linear Potentiometers
Laser Position Sensors
Rotary Position Sensors
Rotary Encoders
Optical Rotary Encoders
Magnetic Rotary Encoders
Mechanical Rotary Encoders
Capacitive Rotary Encoders
Rotary Potentiometers
Rotary Variable Differential Transformers
Resolvers
Other Sensors
Proximity Sensors
Ultrasonic Position Sensors
Photoelectric Sensors
Displacement Sensors
3D Sensors
By Contact Type
Non-Contact Type
Contact Type
By Output
Digital Output
Analog Output
By Application
Machine Tools
Robotics
Motion Systems
Material Handling
Test Equipment
Others
By End-User
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Intermediate Goods
Capital Goods
Automotive
Aerospace
Commercial and General Aviation
Military Aircraft
Space Systems
Packaging
Healthcare
Electronics
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In June 2019, NewTek launched a new product for radiation resistance by the name of LVDT Position Sensors which can be used for critical position measurement in nuclear power plant, autoclaves, submarines, spacecraft and other application with radiation exposure. This launch had expended the product portfolio of the company and has also increased the revenue of the company
- In March 2018 Melexis introduced a magnetic automotive position sensor MLX90371 and MLX90372. The MLX90371 provide PWM output or analog and MLX90372 provides PWM output or SENT. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company and has also decreased the complication and cable strap capacity.
Country Level Analysis
The Position Sensor market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Position Sensor market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Position Sensor Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Position Sensor market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Position Sensor market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Position Sensor market.
