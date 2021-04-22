Increasing food preservation technique for inhibiting yeast and packaged food products fueling the demand of natamycin market

Natamycin Market Outlook:

Natamycin is commonly known as Natacyn. Natamycin is used mostly as a natural preservative in the food and beverage industry. Natamycin is globally permitted preservative which helps to protect a wide range of products such as fermented meat, beverage, cheese, wines, baked goods and yogurt against yeasts and molds.

Natamycin is given a preference among other preservatives because of its efficient and natural food preservation method and its ability to prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of food products.

One of the major advantages of using Natamycin is that it is highly efficient since we need a very small dosage of Natamycin to kill a wide variety of molds and yeasts which has a high potential of spoiling the food.

Natamycin market is expected to witness a substantial growth owing to its application in a wide range of areas such as pharmaceuticals for treating fungal infections, health and personal care for preserving cosmetics, animal feed, poultry and Agriculture for the preservation of crops.

Natamycin has been declared safe by many independent food safety authorities which includes the European food safety authority also, which has increased the traction of natamycin in the preservative industry. Collectively these reason plays a key role in fueling the demand of natamycin in the near future.

Increasing food Preservation technique for inhibiting yeast, molds, and fungi has led to penetration of Natamycin:

Chemical reactions that cause offensive sensory changes in foods are mediated by a variety of microbes that use food as a carbon and energy source. These organisms include bacteria, yeasts, and molds.

Some microbes are commonly found in many types of spoiled foods while others are more selective in the foods they consume; multiple species are often identified in a single spoiled food but there may be one species primarily responsible for production of the compounds causing off odors and flavors.

Within a spoiling food, there is often a succession of different populations that rise and fall as different nutrients become available or are exhausted.

Natamycin is produced by a pure culture of Streptomyces natalensis bacteria following a strictly controlled fermentation process. After extraction, the Natamycin is centrifuged, filtered, and washed, to ensure the purity and quality of the end product.

Natamycin helps in protecting foods through a unique mechanism that targets ergosterol in the cell wall. Ergosterol is a building block of yeasts and molds, which is responsible for intracellular nutrient transport, and therefore vital for their survival.

Nowadays consumers are more focused towards natural properties such as taste, look and even the smell of their food product and Natamycin fulfills all these demands making it a very favorable preservative.

The demand of consumers has shifted to natural based products from synthetic products owing to the growth in health consciousness which subsequently increase the demand for natural food preservatives like Natamycin.

Since the consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is at its peak, hence increasing the demand for Natamycin over the forecast period.

The packaged food industry is growing at a very high pace and is anticipated to show a steep growth owing to its convenience, portability and increasing the pace of life of consumers.

And increasing health concerns has forced the market to shift to natural preservatives in the packaged food industry which is again a growth driver for Natamycin market.

With the growing population in the Asia Pacific region the demand for processed food has fuelled up and so is the demand for natural preservatives, making this region a hotspot for the Natamycin market.

Opportunities for Natamycin Market participants:

The growth in the demand for manufacturing preservatives for meat and dairy products such as sausages and cheese is driving the Natamycin market.

Demand growth is anticipated to be driven by the boost in the global population and increased growth in demand for packaged food products. Additionally, the Natamycin market growth is expected to witness a hike owing to the increase in use for antifungal pharmaceutical products.

Introduction of new technologies and new product development by the use of stabilizing additives for improving the shelf life and stability can be a prospective opportunity for the Natamycin market for further demand growth.

Natamycin has numerous application owing to its versatile nature which is again a growth driver and is expected to increase the demand of natamycin in the forecast period.

Natamycin Market: Market segmentation

On the basis of Form, the Global Natamycin market can be segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of Application, the global Natamycin market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverages Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic Animal feed Bakery Confectionary Poultry & Seafood Dairy Products Ready Meals Soup and Noodles Snacks and Others Meat Products

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Health and personal care

Global Natamycin Market: Market Participants

The some of the key market participants in the global natamycin market identified across the value chain includes DSM Food Specialities, Qingdao FTZ United International Inc., D & F Control Systems Inc., VGP, and Toku-E Company among others.

