Plasma Lighting Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Plasma lighting technology uses metal halide mixtures and argon gas or arc discharge on bulb and do not contain any electrode. They use radio frequency radiation to ignite the gas mixtures which creates bright plasma and is available in different colour tuned by composition of the plasma constituents. Due to lack of electrodes the lighting offers high efficiency. This technology offers dimmable function as they operate in low watt by providing higher brightness in comparison to others.
Global plasma lighting market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value to an estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Worldwide growing awareness about energy-efficient lights is a key factor for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global plasma lighting market are LUMA LEDS, Ceravision, HIVE LIGHTING, Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., Gavita International B.V., Fusion Lux, Saturn Overseas Trading LLC., BIRNS, Inc, Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment Co.,Ltd., Solaronix SA, RFHIC Corporation, Jofam Sàrl, Ampleon, pinkRF, Pandora Green S.p.A., PURE PLASMA LIGHTING, Green de Corp, Lumartix SA, SQUARE 1 PRECISION LIGHTING, INC., among others.
Segmentation : Global Plasma Lighting Market
By Component
Waveguide
Lightron
Cavity Resonator
Bulb Assembly
By Wattage
300 W
3 700 W
4 1,000 W
By Application
Roadways, Streets and Tunnels
Sports & Entertainment
Horticulture
Industrial
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
A.E
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2017, Pure Plasma Lighting launched the plasma light system developed for horticulture industry having 1000 watt capacity. The product is developed by forming partnership with Maltani Corporation to provide highest quality light for the horticultural market customers. The company has strengthened their product portfolio for horticultural lighting market by offering higher capacity products
- In May 2015, LUXIM, a subsidiary of LUMA Group has been renamed as LUMA America Corporation. The company manufactures and sales the plasma lighting products under the LUMA Group. With this, the company will handle all operations in Central, South and North American markets along with LUMA. The LUMA company has targeted the American market players through this “Made In America” brand tag to increase their presence and customer base for market
Country Level Analysis
The Plasma Lighting market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Plasma Lighting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
