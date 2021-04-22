Plasma Lighting Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players, Future Scope | Forecast 2026

Plasma lighting technology uses metal halide mixtures and argon gas or arc discharge on bulb and do not contain any electrode. They use radio frequency radiation to ignite the gas mixtures which creates bright plasma and is available in different colour tuned by composition of the plasma constituents. Due to lack of electrodes the lighting offers high efficiency. This technology offers dimmable function as they operate in low watt by providing higher brightness in comparison to others.

Global plasma lighting market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value to an estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Worldwide growing awareness about energy-efficient lights is a key factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global plasma lighting market are LUMA LEDS, Ceravision, HIVE LIGHTING, Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., Gavita International B.V., Fusion Lux, Saturn Overseas Trading LLC., BIRNS, Inc, Ningbo Aishi Electric Equipment Co.,Ltd., Solaronix SA, RFHIC Corporation, Jofam Sàrl, Ampleon, pinkRF, Pandora Green S.p.A., PURE PLASMA LIGHTING, Green de Corp, Lumartix SA, SQUARE 1 PRECISION LIGHTING, INC., among others.

Segmentation : Global Plasma Lighting Market

By Component

Waveguide

Lightron

Cavity Resonator

Bulb Assembly

By Wattage

300 W

3 700 W

4 1,000 W

By Application

Roadways, Streets and Tunnels

Sports & Entertainment

Horticulture

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

A.E

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Pure Plasma Lighting launched the plasma light system developed for horticulture industry having 1000 watt capacity. The product is developed by forming partnership with Maltani Corporation to provide highest quality light for the horticultural market customers. The company has strengthened their product portfolio for horticultural lighting market by offering higher capacity products

In May 2015, LUXIM, a subsidiary of LUMA Group has been renamed as LUMA America Corporation. The company manufactures and sales the plasma lighting products under the LUMA Group. With this, the company will handle all operations in Central, South and North American markets along with LUMA. The LUMA company has targeted the American market players through this “Made In America” brand tag to increase their presence and customer base for market

Country Level Analysis

The Plasma Lighting market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Plasma Lighting market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Plasma Lighting Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Plasma Lighting market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Plasma Lighting market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Plasma Lighting market.

