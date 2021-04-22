Categories
All News

Global Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

By Type
Chlorine Disinfectants
Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant
Alcohols Disinfectant
Others

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5522817-global-biocides-and-disinfectants-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

 

By Application
Ground Water
Sea Water
Municipal Drinking Water
Industrial Waste Water

By Company
BASF
Akzo Nobel
Clariant
Kemira

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biomedical-refrigerators-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-05

 

The Dow Chemical Company
Albemarle Corporation
Baker Hughes
BWA WATER ADDITIVES
Cortec
FMC
GE Water and Process Technologies (GE)
LANXESS
Lonza
NALCO Champion
Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies
Stepan
The Lubrizol
Thor
Troy
WeylChem International

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-female-sex-toys-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-10

 

 

The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Chlorine Disinfectants
Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant
Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

 

….. continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://bisouv.com/