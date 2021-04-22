Global Biocides and Disinfectants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Chlorine Disinfectants

Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant

Alcohols Disinfectant

Others

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5522817-global-biocides-and-disinfectants-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

By Application

Ground Water

Sea Water

Municipal Drinking Water

Industrial Waste Water

By Company

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Kemira

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biomedical-refrigerators-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-05

The Dow Chemical Company

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes

BWA WATER ADDITIVES

Cortec

FMC

GE Water and Process Technologies (GE)

LANXESS

Lonza

NALCO Champion

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies

Stepan

The Lubrizol

Thor

Troy

WeylChem International

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-female-sex-toys-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-10

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Chlorine Disinfectants

Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Chlorine Disinfectants Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant

Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Plant-Based Peroxide Disinfectant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105