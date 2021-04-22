Global RFID Chip Market Research Report 2020-2026

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
TI
Ams AG
NXP
Alien Technology
Infineon
LEGIC Identsystems
Impinj
Phychips
Atmel
STMicroelectronics
RF Solutions
Sony Felica
Invengo Technology
Datang Microelectronics Technology
Tsinghua Tongfang
Shanghai Huahong Integrated Circuit
Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group
Shanghai Belling
CEC Huada Electronic Design
Promatic Group
Major applications as follows:
Logistics Fields
Asset Management
Vehicle Management
Packaging Fields
Identification
Others
Major Type as follows:
Low frequency (LF) RFID Chip
High frequency (HF) RFID Chip
Ultrahigh frequency (UHF) RFID Chip
Microwave RFID Chips
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
… continued
