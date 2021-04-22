Global COVID-19 World BOPP Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for BOPP , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
BOPP market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Ordinary Type
Heat Sealing Type
Two-Way Stretch Type
Others
By End-User / Application
Food Packaging
Cigarette Packaging
Cosmetics
Others
By Company
Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
SRF Limited
Chemosvit A.S.
Tempo Group
Taghleef Industries
Vibac Group S.p.A.
Treofan Group
Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.
Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC
Poligal S.A.
Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
Manucor S.p.A.
Oben Holding Group
Innovia Films
Xpro India Limited
Uflex Ltd.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
BIOFILM
Cosmos Films Ltd.
Dunmore Corporation
Polyplex Corporation Limited
Vitopel S.A.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global BOPP Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global BOPP Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global BOPP Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global BOPP Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global BOPP Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global BOPP Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global BOPP Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America BOPP Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America BOPP Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America BOPP Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America BOPP Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America BOPP Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America BOPP Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe BOPP Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe BOPP Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe BOPP Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe BOPP Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe BOPP Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe BOPP Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific BOPP Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific BOPP Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific BOPP Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific BOPP Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific BOPP Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific BOPP Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America BOPP Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America BOPP Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America BOPP Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America BOPP Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America BOPP Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa BOPP Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa BOPP Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa BOPP Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa BOPP Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa BOPP Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa BOPP Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa BOPP Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global BOPP Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global BOPP Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPP Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPP Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPP Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPP Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPPMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPP Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global BOPP Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12. Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
12.2 SRF Limited
12.3 Chemosvit A.S.
12.4 Tempo Group
12.5 Taghleef Industries
….continued
