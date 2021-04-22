Global World Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Alloy

Stainless Steel

Other Steel

By End-User / Application

3D Printing

Rapid Prototyping

Direct Digital Manufacturing (DDM)

By Company

GKN

Rio Tinto

Hitachi Chemical

ATI Powder Metals

Sandvik AB

Renishaw plc

Praxair Technology

Arconic Inc.

Miba AG

Hoganas AB

Metaldyne Performance Group

BOHLER Edelstahl

Carpenter Technology

Aubert & Duval

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive ManufacturingMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Amtech GKN

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of GKN

12.2 Rio Tinto

12.3 Hitachi Chemical

12.4 ATI Powder Metals

12.5 Sandvik AB

12.6 Renishaw plc

12.7 Praxair Technology

12.8 Arconic Inc.

12.9 Miba AG

12.10 Hoganas AB

12.11 Metaldyne Performance Group

12.12 BOHLER Edelstahl

12.13 Carpenter Technology

12.14 Aubert & Duval

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market and Growth by Type

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing Market (Million USD) by End-Us

….….Continued

