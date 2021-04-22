Global Ultra-fine ATH Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Ultra-fine Aluminum Hydroxide (ATH) is a kind of aluminum hydroxide and it has many unique properties of resistance to high temperature, wear resistance, corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity. It is mainly used as flame retardants and fillers in thermosetting plastics and liquid dispersions. In the report, the volume of Ultra-fine ATH is calculated by aluminum hydroxide with particle size about 3 μm or smaller
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ultra-fine ATH , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Ultra-fine ATH market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
1.5-3 μm
1-1.5 μm
<1 μm
By End-User / Application
Flame-retardant Filler & Smoke Suppressants
Filling Material
Catalyst Carrier
Others
By Company
Huber
Albemarle
Nabaltec
Shandong Aluminium
KC Corp
Showa Denko
MAL Magyar Aluminium
Zibo Pengfeng
Jianzhan Aluminium
AL-TECH
Sumitomo
R.J. Marshall
Shibang Chem
Nippon Light Metal
Almati
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Ultra-fine ATH Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Ultra-fine ATH Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Ultra-fine ATH Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Ultra-fine ATH Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ultra-fine ATH Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ultra-fine ATH Market Volume (Kilo MT) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ultra-fine ATH Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
….continued
