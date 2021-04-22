Global PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary
PID (Photoionization Detection) Sensors and Detectors are portable vapor and gas detector that detects a variety of organic compounds. Photo ionization occurs when an atom or molecule absorbs light of sufficient energy to cause an electron to leave and create a positive ion.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors
Portable PID Sensors and Detectors
By Application
Energy
Industrial
Environment
Government
By Company
Honeywell Analytics (RAE Systems)
Ion Science
MSA Safety
Dräger
Industrial Scientific
RKI Instruments (RIKEN KEIKI)
Tyco Gas & Flame Detection
Detcon
PID Analyzers LLC (HNU)
Shenzhen Nuoan Environmental
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors
Figure Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Portable PID Sensors and Detectors
Figure Portable PID Sensors and Detectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Portable PID Sensors and Detectors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Portable PID Sensors and Detectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Portable PID Sensors and Detectors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Energy
Figure Energy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
….. continued
