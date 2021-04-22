Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

As you know, Antenna is a device which convert Electrical Energy (Electrical Signal) into Electromagnetic Wave which is transmitted into space. Antenna is a pretty huge topic and it would be difficult to describe every aspects of Antenna in a single page, but this report would try to give some big pictures of various aspects of antenna mainly for cellular application.

The global Mobile Phone Antenna market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Amphenol

Pulse Electronics

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3GTX

South-star

Major applications as follows:

Main antenna

Wifi antenna

NFC antenna

GPS antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

Major Type as follows:

Stamping AntennaPhilips

Qualcomm

Internal PCB & FPC

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS)

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

