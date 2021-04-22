Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive Composite Materials , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Automotive Composite Materials market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Fiber Type

Carbon

Glass

Others

By End-User / Application

Interior

Exterior

Powertrain

Chassis

By Company

Toray Industries, Inc.

SGL Group

Solvay S.A.

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Gurit

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plasan Carbon Composites

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Owens Corning

3B Fiberglass Company

Hexcel Corporation

Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH

Quantum Composites

GMS Composites

TPI Composites

Hanwha Azdel

Magna International Inc.

Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.

AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

Creative Composites Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Formaplex

IDI Composite International

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

….. continued

