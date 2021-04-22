Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Automotive Composite Materials , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Automotive Composite Materials market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Fiber Type
Carbon
Glass
Others
By End-User / Application
Interior
Exterior
Powertrain
Chassis
By Company
Toray Industries, Inc.
SGL Group
Solvay S.A.
UFP Technologies, Inc.
Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
Gurit
Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Plasan Carbon Composites
Continental Structural Plastics Inc.
Owens Corning
3B Fiberglass Company
Hexcel Corporation
Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH
Quantum Composites
GMS Composites
TPI Composites
Hanwha Azdel
Magna International Inc.
Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.
AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.
SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)
Creative Composites Ltd.
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
Formaplex
IDI Composite International
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
….. continued
