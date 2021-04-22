Global RF Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Radio frequency (RF) is any of the electromagnetic wave frequencies that lie in the range extending from below 3 kilohertz to about 300 gigahertz and that include the frequencies used for communications signals (as for radio and television broadcasting and cell-phone and satellite transmissions) or radar signals.This report is mainly about the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits normally work between 300 MHz to 30 GHz. RFIC applications include mobile phone, WLAN, UWB, GPS and Bluetooth devices, etc.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

RF Filters

RF Switches

RF Power Amplifiers

RF Duplexer

RF Modulators & Demodulators

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Automotive

Communication

Aerospace & Defense

By Company

Skyworks

Qorvo

Avago

Murata

Sumitomo Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Analog Devices

Infineon

RDA

Microchip

Texas Instruments

Samsung

Microsemi

Cypress

Anadigics

China Unichip

Xilinx

IDT

Vanchip

Junheng

M/A-COM

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

