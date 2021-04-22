Global RF Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary
Radio frequency (RF) is any of the electromagnetic wave frequencies that lie in the range extending from below 3 kilohertz to about 300 gigahertz and that include the frequencies used for communications signals (as for radio and television broadcasting and cell-phone and satellite transmissions) or radar signals.This report is mainly about the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits normally work between 300 MHz to 30 GHz. RFIC applications include mobile phone, WLAN, UWB, GPS and Bluetooth devices, etc.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
RF Filters
RF Switches
RF Power Amplifiers
RF Duplexer
RF Modulators & Demodulators
Others
By Application
Consumer Electronics
Industrial & Automotive
Communication
Aerospace & Defense
By Company
Skyworks
Qorvo
Avago
Murata
Sumitomo Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Analog Devices
Infineon
RDA
Microchip
Texas Instruments
Samsung
Microsemi
Cypress
Anadigics
China Unichip
Xilinx
IDT
Vanchip
Junheng
M/A-COM
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 RF Filters
Figure RF Filters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure RF Filters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure RF Filters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure RF Filters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 RF Switches
Figure RF Switches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure RF Switches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure RF Switches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure RF Switches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 RF Power Amplifiers
Figure RF Power Amplifiers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure RF Power Amplifiers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure RF Power Amplifiers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure RF Power Amplifiers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
