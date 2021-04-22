COVID-19 World Thermoset Composites Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Thermoset Composites , covering
Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Thermoset Composites market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Polyester
Epoxy
Vinyl Ester
By End-User / Application
Aerospace
Leisure and sports
Furniture
Automotive
Others
By Company
AGY Holdings
Carbon Mods
Chongqing Polycomp International
Cytec Industries
Hexcel
Hexion
Huntsman
Johns Manville
Jushi Group
Kemrock Industries and Exports
Mitsubishi Rayon
Owens Corning
PPG Industries
SGL Group
Taekwang Industries
Teijin
Toray Industries
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Thermoset Composites Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Thermoset Composites Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
…continued
