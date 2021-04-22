COVID-19 World Thermoset Composites Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Thermoset Composites , covering

Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Thermoset Composites market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

By End-User / Application

Aerospace

Leisure and sports

Furniture

Automotive

Others

By Company

AGY Holdings

Carbon Mods

Chongqing Polycomp International

Cytec Industries

Hexcel

Hexion

Huntsman

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Kemrock Industries and Exports

Mitsubishi Rayon

Owens Corning

PPG Industries

SGL Group

Taekwang Industries

Teijin

Toray Industries

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Thermoset Composites Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Thermoset Composites Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

…continued

