Global RF Inductors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

RF Inductors is the inductors for high-frequency circuits are used in the high-frequency band from 10 MHz to several GHz. As these products require a high Q (Quality factor) value, most have a non-magnetic core structure, and they are mainly used in the high-frequency circuits of mobile communications equipment, such as mobile phones, wireless LAN, and others.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Wire Wound Type

Film Type

Multilayer Type

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Company

Murata

TDK

Taiyo Yuden

Sunlord Electronics

Delta Group

Chilisin

Coilcraft, Inc

AVX

Vishay

Laird PLC

Token

Wurth Elektronik

Johanson Technology

API Delevan

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Wire Wound Type

Figure Wire Wound Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Wire Wound Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Wire Wound Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Wire Wound Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Film Type

Figure Film Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Film Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Film Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Film Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Multilayer Type

Figure Multilayer Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Multilayer Type Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Multilayer Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Multilayer Type Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

