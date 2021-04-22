Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Polyester-Based

Polyether-Based

Others

By End-User / Application

Automotive Industry

Construction

Packaging

Furniture and Interiors

Footwear

Electronics and Appliances

Others (Textile, Medical, Mining)

By Company

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Covestro AG

Chemtura Corporation

Stepan Company

3M Company

Gallagher Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

….continued

