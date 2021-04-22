Global World Manual Metal Arc (MMA) Electrodes Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Manual Metal Arc (MMA) Electrodes , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Manual Metal Arc (MMA) Electrodes market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Cellulosic Electrodes
Rutile Electrodes
Basic Electrodes
By End-User / Application
Construction
Pipeline Engineering
Ship
Industrial
Others
By Company
JELU
Hobart Brothers Company
Lincoln Electric
ITW (Illinois Tool Works)
ESAB
GEDIK WELDING
NB Entrepreneurs
Magmaweld products
Weldwell New Zealand
Zika Industries
JRS, J. RETTENMAIER & Sohne Group
TWI
