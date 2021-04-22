COVID-19 World Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Polyester TPU
Polyether TPU
Polycaprolactone TPU
By End-User / Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Aerospace
Energy
Medical & Healthcare
By Company
BASF SE
Covestro AG
The Lubrizol Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
Tosoh Corporation
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
Huafon Group
Shanghai Lejoin Polyurethane Industrial Co., Ltd
Polyol Macromolecule Polymer (Fujian) Co., Ltd.
