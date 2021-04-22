COVID-19 World Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Polyester TPU

Polyether TPU

Polycaprolactone TPU

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Energy

Medical & Healthcare

By Company

BASF SE

Covestro AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Huafon Group

Shanghai Lejoin Polyurethane Industrial Co., Ltd

Polyol Macromolecule Polymer (Fujian) Co., Ltd.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Films (TPU) Market and Growth by Type

…continued

