Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|Nidec Corporation, MPlus Co.LTD, Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Complete study of the global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Phone Vibration Motor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile Phone Vibration Motor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile Phone Vibration Motor industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Phone Vibration Motor market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile Phone Vibration Motor industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Product Overview

1.2 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

1.2.2 Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile Phone Vibration Motor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor by Application

4.1 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smartphone

4.1.2 Feature Phone

4.2 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor by Application 5 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Business

10.1 AAC Technologies

10.1.1 AAC Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 AAC Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AAC Technologies Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AAC Technologies Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.1.5 AAC Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Nidec Corporation

10.2.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nidec Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nidec Corporation Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Development

10.3 MPlus Co.LTD

10.3.1 MPlus Co.LTD Corporation Information

10.3.2 MPlus Co.LTD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 MPlus Co.LTD Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 MPlus Co.LTD Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.3.5 MPlus Co.LTD Recent Development

10.4 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

10.4.1 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.4.5 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Recent Development

10.5 Bluecom

10.5.1 Bluecom Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bluecom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Bluecom Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Bluecom Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.5.5 Bluecom Recent Development

10.6 Johnson Electric

10.6.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Johnson Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Johnson Electric Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Johnson Electric Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.6.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

10.7 Texas Instruments

10.7.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.7.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Texas Instruments Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.7.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

10.8 TDK

10.8.1 TDK Corporation Information

10.8.2 TDK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 TDK Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 TDK Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.8.5 TDK Recent Development

10.9 Jahwa

10.9.1 Jahwa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jahwa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Jahwa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jahwa Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.9.5 Jahwa Recent Development

10.10 PI Ceramic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PI Ceramic Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PI Ceramic Recent Development

10.11 Precision Microdrives

10.11.1 Precision Microdrives Corporation Information

10.11.2 Precision Microdrives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Precision Microdrives Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Precision Microdrives Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.11.5 Precision Microdrives Recent Development

10.12 Novasentis

10.12.1 Novasentis Corporation Information

10.12.2 Novasentis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Novasentis Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Novasentis Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Products Offered

10.12.5 Novasentis Recent Development 11 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mobile Phone Vibration Motor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

