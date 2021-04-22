Global Aluminium Chloride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Aluminium Chloride , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Aluminium Chloride market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By End-User / Application

Waste Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Production

Chemicals

By Company

Gulbrandsen

GFS Chemicals

ICL

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Canton

Xiangshui Long Yang Chemical

Lichen

Dongying Kunbao Chemical

Bopu

Zhejiang Juhua

Zibo Shiniu

Yuanxiang Chemicals

Ruiheng Chemical

Yixingshi Fangsheng

Rising Group

Zibo Nano

Gongyi City Water Supply Materials

Menjie Chemicals

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Aluminium Chloride Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Aluminium Chloride Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Aluminium Chloride Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Aluminium Chloride Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Aluminium Chloride Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Aluminium Chloride Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Aluminium Chloride Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Aluminium Chloride Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

….. continued

