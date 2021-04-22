Global IC Sockets Market Updates, News and Data for 2020

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM)
Production Sockets
Test/Burn-In Sockets
Other Sockets (DIP,BGA,Specialty Sockets)
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Company
3M Company
Aries Electronics
Chupond Precision Co., Ltd.
Enplas Corporation
FCI
Foxconn Technology Group
Johnstech International Corporation
Loranger International Corporation
Mill-Max Mfg. Corporation
Molex, Inc.
Plastronics Socket Company, Inc.
Sensata Technologies B.V.
Tyco Electronics Ltd.
Win Way Technology Co., Ltd.
Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM)
Figure Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Dual In-Line Memory Module Sockets (DIMM) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Production Sockets
Figure Production Sockets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Production Sockets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Production Sockets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Production Sockets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Test/Burn-In Sockets
….. continued
