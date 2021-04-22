Global Synthetic Turf Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Synthetic Turf , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Synthetic Turf market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
By End-User / Application
Sports
Landscaping
Others
By Company
Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf (Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Synthetic Turf Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Synthetic Turf Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Synthetic Turf Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Synthetic Turf Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Synthetic Turf Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Synthetic Turf Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Synthetic Turf Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
….continued
