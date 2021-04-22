Global COVID-19 World Ferrous Castings Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ferrous Castings , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Ferrous Castings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Gray Iron Castings

Ductile Iron Castings

Malleable Iron Castings

Steel Castings

By End-User / Application

Machinery & Equipment

Motor Vehicles

Pipe & Fitting

Valves, Pumps & Compressors

Aerospace Equipment

Others

By Company

ThyssenKrupp

Weichai

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Hitachi Metals

ZYNP

Amsted Industries Inc

Georg Fischer

Grede Holdings LLC

Faw Foundry

CITIC Dicastal

Huaxiang Group

Meide Casting

Bharat Forge

Kubota

Esco Corporation

SinoJit

Mueller Industries Inc

Precision Castparts

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Ferrous Castings Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Ferrous Castings Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Ferrous Castings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Ferrous Castings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Ferrous Castings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Ferrous Castings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Ferrous Castings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Ferrous Castings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Ferrous Castings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Ferrous Castings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Ferrous Castings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Ferrous Castings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Ferrous Castings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Ferrous Castings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Ferrous Castings Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Ferrous Castings Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Ferrous Castings Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous CastingsMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.SMC ThyssenKrupp

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ThyssenKrupp

12.2 Weichai

12.3 Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

12.4 Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

12.5 Hitachi Metals

12.6 ZYNP

12.7 Amsted Industries Inc

12.8 Georg Fischer

12.9 Grede Holdings LLC

12.10 Faw Foundry

12.11 CITIC Dicastal

12.12 Huaxiang Group

12.13 Meide Casting

12.14 Bharat Forge

12.15 Kubota

12.16 Esco Corporation

12.17 SinoJit

12.18 Mueller Industries Inc

12.19 Precision Castparts

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market and Growth by Type

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

Table Global Ferrous Castings Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Ferrous Castings Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

….….Continued

