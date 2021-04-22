Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

DCPD

Others

By End-User / Application

Building & Construction

Marine

Land transportation

Pipe & Tanks

Electrical & Electronics

Artificial Stones

Wind Energy

Others

By Company

AOC LLC (U.S.)

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Reichhold Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Scott Bader (U.K.)

U-Pica Technology Group (Japan)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

….continued

