COVID-19 World Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Chemical Synthesis
Biosynthesis
By End-User / Application
Food Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Others
By Company
Ajinomoto
Sunrise Nutrachem Group
Kyowa Hakko Bio
Royal DSM
Prinova U.S. LLC
Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc.
Tocris Bioscience Ltd
Tokyo Chemical Industry
