Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ultraviolet Absorbent , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Ultraviolet Absorbent market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Benzophenone
Benzotriazole
Triazine
Others
By End-User / Application
Plastics
Coatings
Adhesives
Personal Care
Others
By Company
BASF SE (Germany)
Songwon (South Korea)
Clariant AG (Switzerland)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Adeka Corporation (Japan)
Addivant (US)
Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan)
Milliken Chemical (US)
Huntsman Corporation (US)
Sabo S.p.A. (Italy)
Apexical, Inc.
Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd.
Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Lycus Ltd., LLC
Mayzo, Inc.
Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.
Lambson Limited
MPI Chemie B.V.
Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd
Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.
3V Sigma S.P.A.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Ultraviolet Absorbent Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
….continued
