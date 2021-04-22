COVID-19 World Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
2-Ethyl Hexanol
Normal-butanol
Iso-butanol
By End-User / Application
Acrylates
Glycol Ethers
Acetates
Lube Oil Additives
Resins
Solvents
Plasticizers
By Company
BASF
Arkema
Dow
Evonik
Exxon Mobil
Mitsubishi Chemical
Eastman
Oxea
ZAK S.A.
INEOS
Andhra Petrochemicals
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical MaterialMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.Absolute Systems BASF
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF
12.2 Arkema
12.3 Dow
12.4 Evonik
12.5 Exxon Mobil
12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical
12.7 Eastman
12.8 Oxea
12.9 ZAK S.A.
12.10 INEOS
12.11 Andhra Petrochemicals
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
