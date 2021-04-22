Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2015-2025

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
ABB
Honeywell Process Solutions
Linear Technologies
NXP Semiconductor
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STMicroelectronics
Baumer
Texas Instruments
Emerson
Yokogawa Electric
Rockwell Automation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Major applications as follows:
Automotive
Electronics
Monitoring Devices
Others
Major Type as follows:
Temperature Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Proximity Sensors
Position Sensors
Velocity Sensors
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Industrial Wireless Sensors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 ABB
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of ABB
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ABB
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Honeywell Process Solutions
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Honeywell Process Solutions
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Honeywell Process Solutions
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Linear Technologies
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Linear Technologies
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Linear Technologies
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 NXP Semiconductor
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of NXP Semiconductor
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NXP Semiconductor
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Schneider Electric
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Schneider Electric
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Schneider Electric
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Siemens
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Siemens
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Siemens
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 STMicroelectronics
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of STMicroelectronics
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of STMicroelectronics
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Baumer
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Baumer
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Baumer
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 Texas Instruments
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Texas Instruments
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Texas Instruments
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Emerson
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Emerson
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Emerson
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Yokogawa Electric
3.11.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Yokogawa Electric
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Yokogawa Electric
3.11.4 Recent Development
3.12 Rockwell Automation
3.12.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Rockwell Automation
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rockwell Automation
3.13 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
3.13.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Curtiss-Wright Corporation
…continued
