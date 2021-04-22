Global World Paint Thinner Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Paint Thinner , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Paint Thinner market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Mineral Spirits

Acetone

Turpentine

Naphtha

Toluene

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK)

Dimethylformamide (DMF)

2-Butoxyethanol

Others

By End-User / Application

Epoxy Paint Thinner

Alkyd Paint Thinner

Polyurethane Paint Thinner

Acrylic Paint Thinner

Others

By Company

Akzo Nobel

BASF

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

CMP

Axalta

Nippon

Jotun

Henkel

Kansai

Hempel

KCC

RPM

3M

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Paint Thinner Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Paint Thinner Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Paint Thinner Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Paint Thinner Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Paint Thinner Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Paint Thinner Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Paint Thinner Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Paint Thinner Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Paint Thinner Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Paint Thinner Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Paint Thinner Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Paint Thinner Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Paint Thinner Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Paint Thinner Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Paint Thinner Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

…continued

