Global Strain Gages Market Research Report 2020-2026

Strain gages are devices whose resistance changes under the application of force or strain. They can be used for measurement of force, strain, stress, pressure, displacement, acceleration etc.Strain gages are of the stucture, in which a metallic foil film in the thickness of a few microns is glued on a thin electrically insulated sheet (such as polyimide, polyester and so on). This foil film is cut down by photo-etching method in the shape of strain gages which can be made with the negative film masks of the strain gage patterns.
These photo-etched strain gage patterns are trimmed to have a standard resistance value satisfying requirements as the strain gages. In addition, for strain gages in general applications, thermal resistance factors of the foil films are controlled to have three categories to match with the thermal elongation factors of 3 major and most popular materials of mild steel/11ppm, stainless steel/16ppm and aluminium alloy/23ppm, for which our strain gages can be self-temperature compensated to minimize temerature effects if specified so when ordering.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
VPG
HBM
Zemic
Yiling
HYCSYQ
NMB
KYOWA
LCT
Omega
TML
BCM
Piezo-Metrics
Hualanhai
Major applications as follows:
Electrical Equipment
Civil Engineering
Building Construction
Chemicals and Medicine
Others
Major Type as follows:
Stress Analysis Type
Transducer Type
Other (for Special Applications)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
… continued
