COVID-19 World Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Glycidyl Methacrylate , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Glycidyl Methacrylate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Concentration > 97%
Concentration < 97%
By End-User / Application
Plastics
Adhesives
Polymer Coating
Others
By Company
Dow Chemicals
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
Estron Chemicals
Sumitomo Chemicals
Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd
Wuhan Sincere-Star Chemical Co.,Ltd
Evonik Industries
Table of Contents
