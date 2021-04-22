COVID-19 World Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Glycidyl Methacrylate , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Glycidyl Methacrylate market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Concentration > 97%

Concentration < 97%

By End-User / Application

Plastics

Adhesives

Polymer Coating

Others

By Company

Dow Chemicals

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Estron Chemicals

Sumitomo Chemicals

Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd

Wuhan Sincere-Star Chemical Co.,Ltd

Evonik Industries

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl MethacrylateMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Flex Form Technologies Dow Chemicals

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dow Chemicals

12.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

12.3 Estron Chemicals

12.4 Sumitomo Chemicals

12.5 Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd

12.6 Wuhan Sincere-Star Chemical Co.,Ltd

12.7 Evonik Industries

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market and Growth by Type

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl MethacrylateMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dow Chemicals

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Estron Chemicals

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumitomo Chemicals

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Wuhan Sincere-Star Chemical Co.,Ltd

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Evonik Industries

List of Figure

Figure Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

