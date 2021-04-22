Europe Animal Feed Market industry is expected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR 3%

Animal Feed market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 98,934.86 Million in 2018 to US$ 1, 35,038.39 Million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2027

European continent comprises several developed nations, including Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy, among others. The European animal feed market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for innovative animal feed products. Considering the increase in animal farming as well as growth in the animal feed industry, the region is witnessing ample opportunities for the animal feed market players such as Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, Evonik Industries AG, ForFarmers N.V., and others. In Europe, animal growers incur huge expenditures on the purchase of high-quality animal feed, accessories, and care products for their farming animals and pets.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Animal Feed Market are

Archer Daniel Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC

Kester, Evonik Industries AG

Forfarmers NV

Land o’lakes Inc

New hope group Co. Ltd.

Nutreco NV

Perdue Farms

.

EUROPE ANIMAL FEED MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Form

Pellets

Crumbles

Mash

Others

By Livestock

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

