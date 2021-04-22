COVID-19 World Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Onshore Drilling Fluids , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Onshore Drilling Fluids market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
OBF
WBF
SBF
Others
By End-User / Application
Permian
Eagle Ford
Niobrara
Bakken
Utica
Marcellus
Others
By Company
AMC Drilling Fluids & Products (Imdex Ltd.)
Anchor Drilling Fluids USA, LLC
Horizon Mud Company
AES Drilling Fluids, LLC
GEO Drilling Fluids, Inc.
Medserv Plc
Baker Hughes, Inc.
Hamilton Technologies Limited
Schlumberger Limited
Halliburton, Inc.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Weatherford International
National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
Francis Drilling Fluids Ltd. (FDF)
Oleon Americas Inc. (Avril Groups)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Onshore Drilling Fluids Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2
.
.
.
.
….. continued
