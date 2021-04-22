Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Latest Innovations Knocking in Automotive and Transportation to Rise to US$ 2,491.8 Mn by 2027

Last Mile Delivery market in Europe to grow from US$ 677.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,491.8 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 16.1% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The adoption of automated technologies into logistics services and rising demand for value-added services and adequate last mile deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, owing to the increase in smartphones and internet penetration is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery market growth in the near future. Automation is highly potential to raise the efficiency level in logistics services also. With continuous advancements in technologies, utilization of parcel locker, parcel box, drones, robotics, and smart door lock are the dominant technologies.

Request for Sample Copy of this Europe Last Mile Delivery Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006269

Top Key Player:

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

EUROPE LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Drones

Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Type

B2B

B2C

By Application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Europe Last Mile Delivery Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Europe Last Mile Delivery Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Europe Last Mile Delivery Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Purchase a Copy of this Europe Last Mile Delivery Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00006269

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/

s