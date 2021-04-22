COVID-19 World One-Side Coated Paper Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for One-Side Coated Paper , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
One-Side Coated Paper market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Coated Fine Paper
Coated Groundwood Paper
Others
By End-User / Application
Printing
Packaging
Others
By Company
Sappi Ltd
Asia Pulp & Paper
NewPage Corporation
Stora Enso Oyj
Burgo Group S.p.A.
Nippon
UPM-Kymmene Corp
Verso Corporation
Resolute
Lecta Deutschland GmbH
Arjowiggins SAS
Oji Holdings Corporation
Boise Inc.
Dunn Company
Thai Paper
LAUFENBERG GMBH
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa One-Side Coated Paper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated PaperMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global One-Side Coated Paper Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.AMC Drilling Fluids & Products (Imdex Ltd.) Sappi Ltd
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sappi Ltd
12.2 Asia Pulp & Paper
12.3 NewPage Corporation
12.4 Stora Enso Oyj
12.5 Burgo Group S.p.A.
12.6 Nippon
12.7 UPM-Kymmene Corp
12.8 Verso Corporation
12.9 Resolute
12.10 Lecta Deutschland GmbH
12.11 Arjowiggins SAS
12.12 Oji Holdings Corporation
12.13 Boise Inc.
12.14 Dunn Company
12.15 Thai Paper
12.16 LAUFENBERG GMBH
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
14 Research ConclusionList of Table
