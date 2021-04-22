Europe Medical Cyclotron Market to Generate Revenue Of US$ 47.04 million in 2027 With CAGR of 3.1% By Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Medical Cyclotron Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Medical Cyclotron market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe medical cyclotron market is expected to reach US$ 59.50 million by 2027 from US$ 47.04 million in 2019, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

A cyclotron is an electrically powered machine that produces a beam of charged particles for industrial, research, and medical purposes. In medical applications, cyclotrons have rays that are used to manufacture radioisotopes for medical imaging. Various medical cyclotrons are being used for the production of SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) isotopes used for therapeutic and other medical applications.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Medical Cyclotron market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Medical Cyclotron market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

General Electric Company

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

IBA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Siemens AG

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

isoSolution Inc

ALCEN

Ionetix Corporation

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Medical Cyclotron market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Medical Cyclotron market segments and regions.

By Type

Ring Cyclotron

Azimuthally Varying Field (AVF)

By Capacity

10-12 MeV

16-18 MeV

19-24 MeV

24 MeV and Above

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End User

The research on the Europe Medical Cyclotron market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Medical Cyclotron market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Medical Cyclotron market.

