Global Sous Vide Machine Market Research Report 2020-2026

This report studies the sous vide machine market, sous vide is a unique process of cooking, the food must be packaged in a vacuum sealed bag, and then cooked at a low and consistent temperature in a water bath. The process started in France and has been growing in popularity; used by chefs on “Top Chef” and “The Taste”, as well as restaurants all over.The low consistent temperature ensures the food is cooked evenly throughout; this is why when you order steaks at a restaurant they are so juicy and tender
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Anova
ChefSteps
Gourmia
Oliso
PolyScience Culinary
SousVide Supreme
VacMaster
Sansaire
Nomiku
Vonshef
Major applications as follows:
Home Use
Commercial Use
Major Type as follows:
Immersion Types
Water Bath Types
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
… continued
