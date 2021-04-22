Veress Needle Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2027 | 3-Dmed, Advin Health Care, Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument

“
The report titled Global Veress Needle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Veress Needle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Veress Needle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Veress Needle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Veress Needle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Veress Needle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Veress Needle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Veress Needle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Veress Needle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Veress Needle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Veress Needle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Veress Needle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: 3-Dmed, Advin Health Care, Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument, CONMED, Duomed, EndoMed Systems, Evomed, Exxomed, Fairmont Medical, Grena, GRI-Alleset, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument, LAGIS, LocaMed, Medax, Medical Device Development (MDD), Medtronic, Mölnlycke, Pajunk, Pennine Healthcare, Promecon, Purple Surgical, Seemann Technologies, Sterylab, Symmetry Surgical, Taiwan Surgical Corporation, Unimax, Unimicro, Welfare Medical, Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument
Market Segmentation by Product: 120mm
150mm
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Laparoscopic Surgery
Others
The Veress Needle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Veress Needle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Veress Needle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Veress Needle market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Veress Needle industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Veress Needle market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Veress Needle market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Veress Needle market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Veress Needle Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 120mm
1.2.3 150mm
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Veress Needle Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Laparoscopic Surgery
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Veress Needle Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Veress Needle Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Veress Needle Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Veress Needle Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Veress Needle Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Veress Needle Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Veress Needle Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Veress Needle Industry Trends
2.5.1 Veress Needle Market Trends
2.5.2 Veress Needle Market Drivers
2.5.3 Veress Needle Market Challenges
2.5.4 Veress Needle Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Veress Needle Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Veress Needle Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Veress Needle Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Veress Needle by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Veress Needle Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Veress Needle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Veress Needle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Veress Needle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Veress Needle as of 2020)
3.4 Global Veress Needle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Veress Needle Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Veress Needle Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Veress Needle Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Veress Needle Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Veress Needle Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Veress Needle Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Veress Needle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Veress Needle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Veress Needle Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Veress Needle Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Veress Needle Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Veress Needle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Veress Needle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Veress Needle Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Veress Needle Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Veress Needle Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Veress Needle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Veress Needle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Veress Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Veress Needle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Veress Needle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Veress Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Veress Needle Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Veress Needle Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Veress Needle Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Veress Needle Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Veress Needle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Veress Needle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Veress Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Veress Needle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Veress Needle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Veress Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Veress Needle Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 UK
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Veress Needle Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Veress Needle Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Veress Needle Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Veress Needle Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Veress Needle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Veress Needle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Veress Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Veress Needle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Veress Needle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Veress Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Veress Needle Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Veress Needle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 3-Dmed
11.1.1 3-Dmed Corporation Information
11.1.2 3-Dmed Overview
11.1.3 3-Dmed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 3-Dmed Veress Needle Products and Services
11.1.5 3-Dmed Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 3-Dmed Recent Developments
11.2 Advin Health Care
11.2.1 Advin Health Care Corporation Information
11.2.2 Advin Health Care Overview
11.2.3 Advin Health Care Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Advin Health Care Veress Needle Products and Services
11.2.5 Advin Health Care Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Advin Health Care Recent Developments
11.3 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument
11.3.1 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Corporation Information
11.3.2 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Overview
11.3.3 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Veress Needle Products and Services
11.3.5 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument Recent Developments
11.4 CONMED
11.4.1 CONMED Corporation Information
11.4.2 CONMED Overview
11.4.3 CONMED Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 CONMED Veress Needle Products and Services
11.4.5 CONMED Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 CONMED Recent Developments
11.5 Duomed
11.5.1 Duomed Corporation Information
11.5.2 Duomed Overview
11.5.3 Duomed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Duomed Veress Needle Products and Services
11.5.5 Duomed Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Duomed Recent Developments
11.6 EndoMed Systems
11.6.1 EndoMed Systems Corporation Information
11.6.2 EndoMed Systems Overview
11.6.3 EndoMed Systems Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 EndoMed Systems Veress Needle Products and Services
11.6.5 EndoMed Systems Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 EndoMed Systems Recent Developments
11.7 Evomed
11.7.1 Evomed Corporation Information
11.7.2 Evomed Overview
11.7.3 Evomed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Evomed Veress Needle Products and Services
11.7.5 Evomed Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Evomed Recent Developments
11.8 Exxomed
11.8.1 Exxomed Corporation Information
11.8.2 Exxomed Overview
11.8.3 Exxomed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Exxomed Veress Needle Products and Services
11.8.5 Exxomed Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Exxomed Recent Developments
11.9 Fairmont Medical
11.9.1 Fairmont Medical Corporation Information
11.9.2 Fairmont Medical Overview
11.9.3 Fairmont Medical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Fairmont Medical Veress Needle Products and Services
11.9.5 Fairmont Medical Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Fairmont Medical Recent Developments
11.10 Grena
11.10.1 Grena Corporation Information
11.10.2 Grena Overview
11.10.3 Grena Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Grena Veress Needle Products and Services
11.10.5 Grena Veress Needle SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Grena Recent Developments
11.11 GRI-Alleset
11.11.1 GRI-Alleset Corporation Information
11.11.2 GRI-Alleset Overview
11.11.3 GRI-Alleset Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 GRI-Alleset Veress Needle Products and Services
11.11.5 GRI-Alleset Recent Developments
11.12 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument
11.12.1 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Corporation Information
11.12.2 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Overview
11.12.3 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Veress Needle Products and Services
11.12.5 Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Recent Developments
11.13 LAGIS
11.13.1 LAGIS Corporation Information
11.13.2 LAGIS Overview
11.13.3 LAGIS Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 LAGIS Veress Needle Products and Services
11.13.5 LAGIS Recent Developments
11.14 LocaMed
11.14.1 LocaMed Corporation Information
11.14.2 LocaMed Overview
11.14.3 LocaMed Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 LocaMed Veress Needle Products and Services
11.14.5 LocaMed Recent Developments
11.15 Medax
11.15.1 Medax Corporation Information
11.15.2 Medax Overview
11.15.3 Medax Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Medax Veress Needle Products and Services
11.15.5 Medax Recent Developments
11.16 Medical Device Development (MDD)
11.16.1 Medical Device Development (MDD) Corporation Information
11.16.2 Medical Device Development (MDD) Overview
11.16.3 Medical Device Development (MDD) Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Medical Device Development (MDD) Veress Needle Products and Services
11.16.5 Medical Device Development (MDD) Recent Developments
11.17 Medtronic
11.17.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.17.2 Medtronic Overview
11.17.3 Medtronic Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Medtronic Veress Needle Products and Services
11.17.5 Medtronic Recent Developments
11.18 Mölnlycke
11.18.1 Mölnlycke Corporation Information
11.18.2 Mölnlycke Overview
11.18.3 Mölnlycke Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Mölnlycke Veress Needle Products and Services
11.18.5 Mölnlycke Recent Developments
11.19 Pajunk
11.19.1 Pajunk Corporation Information
11.19.2 Pajunk Overview
11.19.3 Pajunk Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Pajunk Veress Needle Products and Services
11.19.5 Pajunk Recent Developments
11.20 Pennine Healthcare
11.20.1 Pennine Healthcare Corporation Information
11.20.2 Pennine Healthcare Overview
11.20.3 Pennine Healthcare Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Pennine Healthcare Veress Needle Products and Services
11.20.5 Pennine Healthcare Recent Developments
11.21 Promecon
11.21.1 Promecon Corporation Information
11.21.2 Promecon Overview
11.21.3 Promecon Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Promecon Veress Needle Products and Services
11.21.5 Promecon Recent Developments
11.22 Purple Surgical
11.22.1 Purple Surgical Corporation Information
11.22.2 Purple Surgical Overview
11.22.3 Purple Surgical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Purple Surgical Veress Needle Products and Services
11.22.5 Purple Surgical Recent Developments
11.23 Seemann Technologies
11.23.1 Seemann Technologies Corporation Information
11.23.2 Seemann Technologies Overview
11.23.3 Seemann Technologies Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Seemann Technologies Veress Needle Products and Services
11.23.5 Seemann Technologies Recent Developments
11.24 Sterylab
11.24.1 Sterylab Corporation Information
11.24.2 Sterylab Overview
11.24.3 Sterylab Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Sterylab Veress Needle Products and Services
11.24.5 Sterylab Recent Developments
11.25 Symmetry Surgical
11.25.1 Symmetry Surgical Corporation Information
11.25.2 Symmetry Surgical Overview
11.25.3 Symmetry Surgical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 Symmetry Surgical Veress Needle Products and Services
11.25.5 Symmetry Surgical Recent Developments
11.26 Taiwan Surgical Corporation
11.26.1 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Corporation Information
11.26.2 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Overview
11.26.3 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Veress Needle Products and Services
11.26.5 Taiwan Surgical Corporation Recent Developments
11.27 Unimax
11.27.1 Unimax Corporation Information
11.27.2 Unimax Overview
11.27.3 Unimax Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.27.4 Unimax Veress Needle Products and Services
11.27.5 Unimax Recent Developments
11.28 Unimicro
11.28.1 Unimicro Corporation Information
11.28.2 Unimicro Overview
11.28.3 Unimicro Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.28.4 Unimicro Veress Needle Products and Services
11.28.5 Unimicro Recent Developments
11.29 Welfare Medical
11.29.1 Welfare Medical Corporation Information
11.29.2 Welfare Medical Overview
11.29.3 Welfare Medical Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.29.4 Welfare Medical Veress Needle Products and Services
11.29.5 Welfare Medical Recent Developments
11.30 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument
11.30.1 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Corporation Information
11.30.2 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Overview
11.30.3 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Veress Needle Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.30.4 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Veress Needle Products and Services
11.30.5 Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Veress Needle Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Veress Needle Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Veress Needle Production Mode & Process
12.4 Veress Needle Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Veress Needle Sales Channels
12.4.2 Veress Needle Distributors
12.5 Veress Needle Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
