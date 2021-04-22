Global Display Materia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

LCD

OLED

By Application

TV

Smart Phone

The Car

Display

Computer

Others

By Company

CORNING

MERCK

LG CHEM

SAMSUNG SDI

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION

Asahi Glass

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

DOWDUPONT

TORAY INDUSTRIES

DIC

NITTO DENKO

JSR CORPORATION

NISSAN CHEMICAL

DUKSAN NEOLUX

DOOSAN

JNC CORPORATION

CYNORA

LUMINESCENCE TECHNOLOGY

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 LCD

Figure LCD Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure LCD Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure LCD Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure LCD Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 OLED

Figure OLED Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure OLED Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure OLED Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure OLED Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 TV

Figure TV Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure TV Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure TV Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure TV Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

….. continued

