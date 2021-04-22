COVID-19 World Granular Active Carbon Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5981356-covid-19-world-granular-active-carbon-market-research

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Granular Active Carbon , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Granular Active Carbon market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price)

ALSO READ :

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/26/1892403/0/en/PTFE-Membrane-Market-Size-to-Grow-at-9-CAGR-over-the-Forecast-Period-2018-2023-Oil-and-Gas-Industries-Touted-to-be-Major-End-Users-in-the-PTFE-Membrane-Industry.html

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Coconut shell activated carbon

Shell activated carbon

Coal activated carbon

By End-User / Application

Water Treatment

Gas Purification

Chemical Industry

Printing & Dyeing

Food Industry

Electronics

Medical Applications

Others

ASO READ :

https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/cryolite-industry-share-size-growth-trends-and-global-forecast-to-2023-k436m4dwn8ra

By Company

Cabot

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Gujarat enviro-care industries

Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd.

Ingevity

CECA SA

Haycarb

Kuraray Chemical

Noida Chemicals

Universal Carbons (UCI)

Kowa

ZEEL PRODUCT

Oxbow Activated Carbon

Activated Carbon Technologies

Kalpaka Industrial Group

PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara

Carbotech

Futamura

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Granular Active Carbon Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active CarbonMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Siemens Cabot

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cabot

12.2 Calgon Carbon Corporation

12.3 Gujarat enviro-care industries

12.4 Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd.

12.5 Ingevity

12.6 CECA SA

12.7 Haycarb

12.8 Kuraray Chemical

12.9 Noida Chemicals

12.10 Universal Carbons (UCI)

12.11 Kowa

12.12 ZEEL PRODUCT

12.13 Oxbow Activated Carbon

12.14 Activated Carbon Technologies

12.15 Kalpaka Industrial Group

12.16 PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara

12.17 Carbotech

12.18 Futamura

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

14 Research ConclusionList of Table

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market and Growth by Type

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Granular Active Carbon Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active CarbonMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Granular Active Carbon Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Cabot

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Calgon Carbon Corporation

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gujarat enviro-care industries

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kalimati Carbon (P) Ltd.

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ingevity

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CECA SA

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Haycarb

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kuraray Chemical

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Noida Chemicals

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Universal Carbons (UCI)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kowa

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ZEEL PRODUCT

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Oxbow Activated Carbon

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Activated Carbon Technologies

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kalpaka Industrial Group

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PT. Rodaniaga Kokoh Nusantara

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Carbotech

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Futamura

List of Figure

Figure Global Granular Active Carbon Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

Figure Global Granular Active Carbon Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Granular Active Carbon Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

…….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 050308105