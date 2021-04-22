Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

The granular level configuration or layout of micro data centers is termed as micro-mobile data center. It is popular as plug and play unit, which has all the devices of a conventional data center. Emergence of a micro-mobile data center offers an enterprise compact facility loaded with features including board cooling, uninterrupted UPS, storage systems and others. Furthermore, these data centers can not only be deployed outdoors or indoors but also in the rough terrain. In addition, the self propelled capacity of micro mobile data center market helps in easy navigation. In simple terms, the micro modular blueprint also aids in lowering the physical footprint as well as energy consumption by the existing brick and mortar type.

The global Micro-Mobile Data Center market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Schneider Electric

Hewlett

Rittal

Vertiv

IBM

Delta Power Solutions

Orbis

Vapor IO

Canovate

IDC

Altron

Cannon Technologies

Huawei

Sicon Chat Union Electric

KSTAR

Major applications as follows:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Government and defense

Energy

Manufacturing

Others (Healthcare, Education, Retail, media and entertainment, and transportation and logistics)

Major Type as follows:

Up to 25 RU

25–40 RU

Above 40 RU

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

