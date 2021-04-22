Global Smoke Alarm (Smoke Detector) Market Research Report 2020-2026

Smoke alarm, another name for smoke transducer, smoke sensors, etc. It is a device that detects smoke, typically as an indicator for fire. It is can be used for fire prevention system, security system and other fields to detect fires before they become dangerous and to provide sufficient warning to occupants so they can escape. Smoke alarm was first used to space equipment. Later they are used in home and factories and some other fields such as school, shopping mall, hotel and office buildings, etc.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BRK Brands
Kidde
Honeywell Security
Tyco
Johnson Controls
Halma
Hochiki
Sprue Aegis
Xtralis
Siemens
Ei Electronics
Nohmi Bosai
Panasonic
X-SENSE
Smartwares
Hekatron
Nest
Busch-jaeger
Gulf Security Technology
System Sensor
Shanghai Nohmi Secom
Shanying Fire
Forsafe
D&K Group International
Shenzhen Gabel Electronics
Major applications as follows:
Home Smoke Alarm
Public Places Smoke Alarm
Major Type as follows:
Photoelectric Smoke Alarms
Ionization Smoke Alarms
Combination Smoke Alarms
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
… continued
